Man Killed After Flying Tire On I-94 Collapses Roof Of Vehicle

April 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man was killed on Tuesday when a tire flew across a freeway median and collapsed the roof of the car he was driving in Ann Arbor.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post were dispatched to the area of I-94 near State Street for an unknown traffic crash around 4pm Tuesday.



The investigation determined that a Dodge Journey being driven by a 38-year-old Jackson man was traveling westbound on I-94 when his front driver’s side tire detached from the vehicle. The tire went over the median wall and struck a Chevy Malibu traveling eastbound on I-94.



The tire struck the vehicle on the driver’s side windshield and roof. The impact caused the roof of the vehicle to cave in and struck the driver in the head.



The driver, a 49-year-old Dearborn Heights man, was pronounced deceased on scene. The investigation is ongoing.



Police say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.