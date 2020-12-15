Tips Sought On Handy Twp. Woman's Disappearance

December 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Handy Township woman.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kayla Lynn Pierce was last seen the evening of November 23rd when she was believed to have been on her way to Detroit. She was last seen driving a 2013 Black Chrysler 200, which has since been recovered in Detroit. Pierce is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, standing approximately 5'3" and weighing about 190 lbs. She has multiple tattoos including stars on her collarbone.



Anyone with any information regarding Pierce’s disappearance is asked to contact Detective Matt Young at (517) 546-2440 or the Livingston County Sheriff's Office tip line at

(517) 546-8477.