Timber Trace Golf Club Reopens After Severe Hail Damage

June 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Timber Trace Golf Club in Putnam Township reopened on Tuesday after crews worked to repair the damages left by last week's freak hailstorm.



According to social media, Timber Trace Golf Club was closed from Friday, June 16 - Monday, June 19 so groundskeepers could remove excessive tree debris and repair divots left on the course’s greens, fairways, and sand traps.



The damages were caused by golf-ball-sized hail pellets, high winds, and heavy rain that fell during the late afternoon of Thursday, June 15.



Timber Trace Golf Club is located about three miles west of downtown Pinckney.



The freak hailstorm impacted all of southeast Michigan. Some hailstones were reportedly 2 inches in diameter and fell in the areas of Pinckney and Gregory.



Director of Golf, Clif McLellan, told our reporting partners at WILX Lansing, the most noticeable damages were to the course’s greens.



“If you looked at the trees during the storm, it felt like Jurassic Park with a T-Rex coming through the woods. And it was from the hail hitting the leaves and just spreading them everywhere.”



McLellon said the sheer number of divots in the ground left Timber Trace unplayable following the storm.



“It looked like 50,000 golf balls hit the green at the same time and no one fixed the marks."



A grounds crew worked around the clock to clean up the course, according to Timber Trace Golf Club’s Facebook Page.



In order to fix the greens, groundskeepers aerated the ground, watered the grass, rolled out the greens, and added sand to all 18 holes.



A link to Timber Trace's webpage is provided below.