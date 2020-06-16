Walberg Endorses Paul Junge In 8th District Race

June 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Congressman in a neighboring district has endorsed one of four Republicans vying to replace 8th District Democrat Elissa Slotkin.



Republican Congressman Tim Walberg represents Michigan’s 7th District has endorsed Republican 8th District Candidate Paul Junge, a one-time TV news anchor. Walberg says Junge’s work in the Trump Administration, as a prosecutor, and in his family business, along with his conservative principles, makes him the best and strongest Republican in the 8th District Primary. Walberg added that Junge will work hard to rebuild the economy, stand up to China, secure the border and serve as a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment leader. Junge was recently endorsed by Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy and the American Conservative Union. A press release states Junge is the only candidate in southeast Michigan to reach the second level of the National Republican Congressional Committee’s (NRCC) program for candidates in open or challenger races.



Also seeking the GOP nomination on the August 4th ballot are Mike Detmer of Howell, East Lansing Attorney Kristina Lyke and Marine Corps Veteran Alan Hoover of Ortonville. Slotkin is vying to hold on to the seat after becoming the first Democrat to represent the district in nearly 20 years.