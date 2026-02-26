Webberville Woman Arraigned On Embezzlement Charge

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The former treasurer of a youth sports organization has been charged with embezzlement.



38-year-old Tiffany West of Webberville has been charged and arraigned on one count of embezzlement of $50,000 to under $100,000.



The charge alleges that West embezzled funds from the Webberville Junior Athletic Association between 2019 and 2025. That’s in Leroy Township.



The case is said to be the result of a thorough and professional investigation conducted by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.



A previous release stated West had access to the association’s bank account to purchase items for the concession stand. However, she is accused of using those funds for unauthorized personal purchases.



The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office states the allegation is a charge only, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.



West is scheduled for a probable cause conference March 3rd in 55th District Court in Mason with Judge Richard Hillman presiding.