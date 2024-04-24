Tickets Still Available for Brighton Rotary's Canoe Raffle

April 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Only a few weeks remain to get in the Brighton Rotary Club's charity drawing for a 14-foot, hand-crafted cedar canoe.



A couple hundred of $20 tickets remain, with all proceeds benefitting the local Rotary's programs throughout the community.



"We have our Rotary Raiders, which is a group of architects and builders, lay people like me that are learning how to do this. We actually build ramps our residents that have a hard time getting in and out of their home, whether it's an elderly person, someone that has a medical condition, or our veterans coming home," says Brighton Rotarian Carole Bullion-Mincy.



"We also have another program where we do Thanksgiving dinners for those in need. There are several other projects we do with Boy Scouts and Day of Caring, things like that."



The winner will be drawn at the Brighton Farmers Market Saturday, May 18.



"The canoe is absolutely beautiful. It's hand-carved by our Rotarians, and they just made two custom paddles that go along with it," says Bullion-Mincy.



"It would be around $3,000 retail, give or take, depending on the wood. When you see it, you won't believe it."