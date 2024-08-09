Three Torch 180 Staff First in MI to Graduate Professional Cook Apprenticeship

August 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Three staff members of Fowlerville's non-profit Torch 180 will be celebrated Friday morning for being the first in Michigan to complete a two-year apprenticeship for professional cook.



"Blake Clay, Shuan Gillespie and Vikrim Durci are going to receive their certificates and even some special recognition from the office of Rep. Elissa Slotkin," says Rhonda Callahan, co-founder of Torch 180.



Callahan says the ultimate goal is helping those with disabilities become independent adults.



"They're here. They're getting training. They're in a real situation. There are real customers, customers who sometimes complain," she says.



"We can put them in all different areas of the kitchen to figure out what might help them to become a better employee. What might be a good fit. What might not be a good fit. We give them time. Time to develop their skills."



Two of the apprentices already secured jobs outside of Torch 180, while the other has resumes out.



"They have learned food prep. They have learned cleaning and sanitizing. They've practiced some management skills. They've also worked on learning how to manage their disabilities and how to be able to successfully employed," Callahan added.



Friday's graduation ceremony will feature members of U.S. Department of Labor and Michigan Career & Technical Institute.