Three-Month Overhaul of Grand River/Kensington Rd Intersection Begins March 30

March 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Beginning Monday, Livingston County Road Commission is scheduled to start a three-month project affecting anyone who drives the Grand River/Kensington Road area.



“We are going to be reconstructing that intersection,” said Garrett Olson, director of engineering for LCRC. “We’re going to be completely replacing the pavement and the structure that’s underneath it.”



That means periodic closures and detours using I-96 and in some cases Silver Lake intersection.



“It’s definitely a heavily traveled route. We did need to address it at some point,” Olson added. “It’s our goal to keep traffic flowing through there the best we can.”



Grand River and Kensington Road will remain open with reduced traffic capacity and temporary lane closures in phases through at least early July.



In addition, the following ramps will be closed and detoured beginning 7:00 a.m. Monday through Sunday, May 31.



The on ramp from Kensington Road to eastbound I-96 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured along westbound I-96 to Pleasant Valley Road to access eastbound I-96.



The off ramp from eastbound I-96 to Kensington Road will also be closed. Traffic will be directed to continue on eastbound I-96 to Kent Lake Road and westbound I-96 to Kensington Road.



Questions regarding this project should be directed to the Livingston County Road Commission at (517) 546-4250.



Updates also will provide on the LCRC's Facebook page linked below.