Three Livingston Co. Students Receive Scholarships from Lake Trust Foundation

September 23, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Three students from Livingston County were recently awarded scholarships through the Lake Trust Foundation.



According to the Lake Trust Foundation, the scholarships are part of its ongoing efforts to support Michigan students pursuing high-demand careers that "strengthen local communities."



One recipient is Pinckney's Gracie Schneider, who plans to use the $7,500 scholarship to study dental hygiene and expand access to to underserved patients.



Howell's Austin Nowak is traning as an electrician to continue his family's legacy in the trade.



Cleary University's Morgan Murphy received a full-tuition scholarship to pursue a degree in Business Communications to help others through nonprofit work.



