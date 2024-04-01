Three Killed, Two Injured in Easter Morning Crash on US-23

April 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



An early Easter morning crash on US-23 in Livingston County claims three lives, including a 16-year-old girl.



According to Michigan State Police, two others were being treated for injuries. All five people in the vehicle were related.



Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on US-23 near Faussett Road, north of Brighton, about 8:25 a.m. Sunday.



Three passengers in the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, and a girl, 16, were all dead when police arrived.



The driver, a 44-year-old man, was transported to the University of Michigan Health hospital in Ann Arbor and is currently in stable condition, MSP said.



A fourth passenger, an 18-year-old man, was also taken to U-M and remains in critical condition, MSP said.



The vehicle was traveling southbound US-23 before leaving the road and rolling over, police said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.



The crash remains under investigation.



The Livingston County Sherriff’s Office, Livingston County EMS and the Hartland Area Fire Department assisted state police.



Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Joshua Pohl at (810) 227-1051.