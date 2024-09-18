Three Killed in Crash on M-14

September 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police confirm three people are dead after a wrong-way crash on M-14 in Washtenaw County Wednesday morning.



It happened around 7:30am near Gotfredson Road in Plymouth Township.



The crash involved a Tesla, which later caught fire, and a Nissan Rogue, MSP Lt. Rene Gonzalez confirmed to WHMI News.



"At this time we're not sure if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. So that's something else that will be checked," he says.



"There will be autopsies done on the deceased to see if that played a factor in anything."



The driver of the Tesla is identified as a 53-year-old Jackson County man. The driver of the Rogue was a 31-year-old man. His passenger was a 27-year-old woman. Both were from Battle Creek.



Both directions of M-14 were reopened around 9am.