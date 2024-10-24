Three Injured, One Critical Following Overnight Crash on I-96

October 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Three people were injured, one critically, after a two-car crash that shutdown westbound I-96 at Pinckney Road in Marion Township late Wednesday night.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene just before 11pm.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2011 Ford Fusion operated by a 23-year-old male Redford resident was traveling west on I-96 and struck a deer. The vehicle then became disabled in the center lane of I96 and was rear ended by a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu operated by a 33-year-old female Stanwood resident.



The operator of the Ford Fusion was transported to Novi Providence Hospital for minor injuries. The passenger of the Ford Fusion, whose identity is unknown, was transported to the U of M Hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was transported to Sparrow Hospital for minor injuries.



Alcohol use appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. Speed does not appear to be a factor while seatbelt use remains under investigation.



The roadway remained closed for three and a half hours for the investigation and clean up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County EMS, Howell Area Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Michigan Department of Transportation.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.