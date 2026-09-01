Three Hospitalized Following Wreck in Brighton Twp

September 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Three people were hospitalized following a wreck at Old U.S. 23 and Hyne Road in Brighton Township Tuesday afternoon.



“It was a two-car injury accident. It appears one driver ran a stoplight and t-boned the other driver, causing an entrapment of the driver of the one vehicle. So, Brighton Area Fire had to extricate the driver of the vehicle and provide care until EMS go there,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brian Siriani.



It happened just before 12 p.m., closing down the roadway for a couple of hours.



“We had a total of three patients. One was what consider a priority one patient and two priority two patients with significant injuries. Everyone was transported to the hospital by our partners over at Livingston County EMS,” Siriani added.



Siriani did not know the conditions of those involved when speaking to WHMI News.



Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.



Photo courtesy of Christopher VanCamp.