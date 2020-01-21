Father Who Shot Himself In Leg At School Could Face Charges

January 21, 2020

A local father who shot himself in the leg while picking up his son at school could face criminal charges.



The incident happened around 3pm last Friday as the Hamburg Township man was picking up his child at Three Fires Elementary School on Crooked Lake Road in Genoa Township when he accidentally discharged his hand gun. Michigan State Police said preliminary investigation indicated the man was waiting in his vehicle in the car line to pick-up his child and accidentally shot himself in the leg while adjusting his gun inside the vehicle. The man did not have a concealed pistol license and could face criminal charges. Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk told Mlive.com that a trooper could seek weapons charges and the report will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutors Office for review. Police said initial investigation showed no criminal intent. Under state law, having a pistol in a vehicle operated or occupied by a person without a valid permit is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a maximum $2,500 fine.



The man sustained non-life threatening injuries to his leg and hand and was hospitalized. There was a brief lockdown of the elementary school and parents were able to pick up their children once the lockdown was lifted. (JM)