Three Critically Injured in Delhi Twp Crash

January 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports a 43-year-old East Lansing woman and elderly couple were critically injured Wednesday when she failed to stop at an intersection in Delhi Township, causing a four-car wreck.



Deputies were called to the scene at 12:20 p.m.



Investigators say the East Lansing woman stuck a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old Dewitt woman. Her car then struck a vehicle head-on, critically injuring an 87-year-old Lansing woman and her 82-year-old husband.



The East Lansing woman's car rolled into a car driven by a 26-year-old Lansing man who was not hurt.



According to a press release, the victims were transported to a local hospital by ambulance. The roadway was closed for three hours while deputies investigated.



Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Phil Martin at 517-676-8444 extension 1957.