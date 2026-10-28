Three Businesses Cited During Recent Alcohol Compliance Check in Ingham County

October 28, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ingham County Sheriff's Office reports three businesses in the Delhi Township area were cited during a recent alcohol compliance check with the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.



Compliance checks are intended to promote community safety through responsible alcohol sales, reinforce compliance with state and local laws and prevent underage access to alcohol, according to the sheriff's office.



Undercover decoys were used in an attempt buy alcohol at 21 establishments -- but were only successful at Holt Fine Wine & Spirits, Ram's Corner Store and Royal Wine & Spirits.



The sheriff's office says the goal is not enforcement, but rather 100 percent compliance, 100 percent of the time.