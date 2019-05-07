Three Ballot Proposals Up For A Vote Today In Livingston County

May 7, 2019

Three ballot proposals will greet voters in Livingston County when they head to the polls today, two of them in the Brighton area.



City of Brighton residents are deciding on a 2.5-mil Headlee Amendment override. If passed, the 7-year millage would create roughly $1.185-million per year that officials say would be used exclusively on city street improvements. A home with a taxable value of $90,000 would pay roughly an extra $230 annually for the life of the override.



Meanwhile, a millage proposal is also being put forward by the Brighton Area Fire Authority for voters in the city as well as Brighton and Genoa townships. The 0.89-mill request is for 12 years and if passed, would aid the organization with capital improvements and infrastructure. It’s a new millage that would be in addition to the authority’s current operational millage of 1.5 mills set to expire in 2020. Officials say the funding would ensure the department has the infrastructure to support firefighters and maintain standards as service requests continue to increase.



Voters in the Howell Public Schools district are voting on a new $39-million bond proposal to provide for infrastructure repairs, security enhancements at each school and improvements in educational areas and sports and performing arts facilities. If approved, property taxes will actually decrease over the term as the debt levy millage payoff will be extended from 2029 to 2034. Details on all three proposals are available through the link below. (JK)