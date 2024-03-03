Three-Alarm Fire at Green Oak Packaging Business

March 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



On Saturday March 2nd at 8:35 p.m., Green Oak Charter Township Fire Department responded for a report of a structure fire at PDM Packaging, located at 12434 Emerson Drive. Upon arrival units found a well involved fire with fire through vents in the roof in the center of a large commercial structure.



A defensive fire attack was initiated to combat the fire.

The fire required multiple alarms to bring adequate resources to the scene.



The area of the fire is not supported by a municipal water supply and water had to be shuttled to the scene with tankers as well as using water from ponds in the area which have dry hydrants in them to allow for drafting of water from them.



Three ladder trucks were utilized as well as multiple hose lines from engines to bring the fire under control. The fire was called under control at 11:45 p.m. Units were on scene until 2:15 a.m. conducting overhaul and confirming the fire was out.



The Hartland Deerfield Fire Authority provided coverage and responded to emergency calls for Green Oak Charter Township while its units were committed to the fire.



The Livingston County HazMat team also responded to the scene due to various chemicals in the building. The chemicals were involved in the fire, however they were contained to the building. No hazards are present to the surrounding area. The business will be responsible for the cleanup.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but initial determinations suggest that it was accidental and related to a manufacturing process that was ongoing in the business, which was open and operating at the time of the fire.