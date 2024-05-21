Threat Prompts Howell Public Schools to Close Tuesday

May 21, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin McGregor fired off the following letter to parents Tuesday morning:



"Early this morning, a threat was emailed to several Howell High School administrators. As soon as the first administrator saw the email, an investigation was launched, and law enforcement was involved. At this time, law enforcement has not been able to deem the threat non-credible and needs additional time to thoroughly investigate this matter. Due to this and out of an abundance of caution, Howell Public Schools will be closed today, Tuesday, May 21, 2024."



The district's athletic department says "a decision regarding athletics will be made at a later time, please be patient as we work through this situation."