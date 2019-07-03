Thousands Without Power Following Storms

July 3, 2019

Tuesday’s heavy thunderstorms have thousands of local homes without power this morning.



Both DTE and Consumers Energy are reporting approximately 1,200 of their Livingston County customers without service, among more than 30,000 outages statewide. The DTE outages are scattered in various areas, with the largest cluster of about 800 in Brighton Township. Most of the DTE estimates for restoration of power are by mid-afternoon today. Consumers Energy, meanwhile, indicates that their 1,200 outages are clustered in the Cohoctah, Deerfield and Tyrone Township areas, with estimates for restoration leaning more towards early evening.



However, continued stormy weather could delay that process with the National Weather Service predicting possible scattered thunderstorms in the area this morning.