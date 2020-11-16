Thousands Without Power Due To High Winds

November 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





High winds have knocked out power for more than 200,000 homes in Lower Michigan, several thousand of them in Livingston County.



The National Weather Service issued high wind warnings across most of the state through Sunday evening as weather officials forecasted 25 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 60 mph. As of this morning, the DTE outage map show about 4,500 Livingston County customers are without power. The outages are scattered across the county, with no estimates listed for service restoration.



Outages are also reported in Lapeer, Ingham and Oakland counties. Consumers Energy reported roughly 45,000 customers were affected, but less than 500 of them are in the immediate area.