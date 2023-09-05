Thompson Road Closure Starts Wednesday

September 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews





A week-long road closure starts tomorrow in Fenton Township as part of a larger water main project.



As the Genesee County Drain Commission continues work on its Fenton-Thompson Water Main Extension Project, Thompson Road will be closed west of US-23 beginning on Wednesday. The closure is expected to last for one week.



A detour will take drivers from Torrey Road to Lahring Road to Linden Road to Thompson Road and vice versa.



The new water main will service residents in Mundy and Fenton Townships. The project is expected to be completed in 2023, weather permitting.