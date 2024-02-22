Jury Convicts Grand Blanc Man In Cold Case Murder

February 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A jury has convicted a Grand Blanc man in connection with a cold case murder.



A Clinton County jury today found 35-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc guilty of one count of 2nd Degree Murder and one count of Felony Firearms in the 2018 shooting death of 68-year-old Chong Moua Yang at the Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township.



Yang went hunting in the Rose Lake State Park on November 16th, 2018 - a frequent hunting spot for him. When he had not returned home that evening, his wife became alarmed. Members of Yang’s family volunteered to look for him and found his car in the parking lot. Footprints led them to his body.



Yang was found lying face down with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray that was recovered near the scene led police to Olson. Olson was alleged to have killed Yang while hunting, and stole the victim’s headlamp, knife, backpack, and shotgun.



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she’s grateful for the dedicated work of the prosecutors in her office, as well as the determination of the Bath Township Police Department and the FBI in their years-long pursuit in resolving the cold case. She said the murder shocked the Bath Township and Michigan hunting communities and they hope that the conviction brings some peace and healing to Yang's friends and family.



Olson will be sentenced April 8th.