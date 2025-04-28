Outgoing Northville Deputy Fire Chief Named New State Fire Marshal

April 28, 2025

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has appointed a new State Fire Marshal – and he comes from the WHMI listening area.



Thomas Hughes Jr. of Northville is the outgoing deputy fire chief for Northville Township.



Hughes has served in multiple positions in his over 21 years of service with the Northville Township Fire Department including as a firefighter and paramedic, fire inspector, and fire marshal.



When he was appointed deputy chief there, Northville Township Supervisor Mark J. Abbo commented “Tom Hughes is an excellent ambassador for Northville Township. He is well-known in the fire industry for his innovative ideas, his expertise and his kindness”.



Hughes holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in public safety studies from Siena Heights University and a Master of Science in technology studies from Eastern Michigan University. Hughes is also a graduate of the School of Fire Staff and Command at Eastern Michigan University.



Hughes was appointed as State Fire Marshal for a term commencing June 2nd and expiring at the pleasure of the governor, no later than June 1st, 2029.



Hughes succeeds Kevin Sehlmeyer, who has resigned.



Hughes said “I am incredibly honored by this appointment and humbled by the opportunity to serve as Michigan’s State Fire Marshal. I look forward to working with the dedicated men and women of the Bureau of Fire Services and supporting the fire service across Michigan.”



The State Fire Marshal leads the Michigan Bureau of Fire Services, a division of the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and also serves as a member of the State Board of Mechanical Rules, and as an ex-officio member of the Fire Fighters Training Council and State Safety Board.



This appointment is not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.