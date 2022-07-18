Hearing Adjourned For Man Charged In Parking Lot Robbery

July 18, 2022

Jessica Mathews





A hearing for a man charged in a parking lot robbery at a local grocery store has been pushed out to September.



21-year-old Thomas More Grayson of South Lyon is facing various charges that include assault with intent to rob while armed, assault with intent to rob while un-armed, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, felonious assault, and three felony firearm counts for a pneumatic gun.



Grayson was referred to the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry for an evaluation for competency and criminal responsibility and was found competent to stand trial. Court records show that a pre-trial hearing in the case was adjourned at the request of the defense for individual assessments.



The charges are tied to an incident the morning of February 1st.



Brighton Police officers responded to a call of a man who stole a purse from a woman loading groceries into her car, and then shot her in the face with a BB gun as she chased after him. Joining in the chase was Busch’s employee Kyle Thill, who pursued Grayson on foot and was able to subdue him until police arrived but not without sustaining serious injuries from the gun to the back of his head and eye.



The female victim sustained a laceration to her forehead and was treated and released at the scene while Thill had to be hospitalized. A GoFundMe campaign later set up on behalf Thill raised $5,215.



Grayson remains held in the Livingston County Jail on a $1 (m) million bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for September.