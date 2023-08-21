Court Date Set For Howell Man Charged With Possessing Child Porn

August 21, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell man arrested and charged with alleged child sex crimes is due in court next week.



39-year-old Thomas Flanders is charged with three counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.



The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force announced the charges last week.



Flanders was arrested following an investigation that began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police say a search of Flanders residence in Howell resulted in digital evidence being seized.



Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.



Flanders is scheduled to appear in 53rd District Court in Howell for a probable cause conference next Tuesday before Judge Daniel Bain.