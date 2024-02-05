Third Woman Sentenced in 2023 Ulta Beauty Theft

February 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty sentenced a third person in connection to a 2023 robbery at Ulta Beauty in Green Oak Township.



37-year-old Joya Williams will serve 12-40 years in prison, with credit for 384 days served in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree retail fraud, organized retail crime, and concealing stolen property.



Green Oak Township Police and Michigan State Police responded to the store on January 12th, 2023 after reports of a group of suspects filling bags with stolen merchandise.



As police arrived, two of the suspects fled the store on foot and were pursued by officers. One suspect made it into a vehicle and was able to drive away, but struck a vehicle.



Shots were fired by police at the suspect vehicle, which came to a halt in the parking lot after it struck a wall.



Williams is one of five female defendants charged in the case.



30-year-old Shanel Webster was ordered to serve 25-60 years behind bars after pleading guilty to a total of 15 charges. 51-year-old Tirezah Scott is currently serving a 17-to-40-year prison sentence and pleaded guilty to nine charges.



Both 26-year-old Laronda Chase and 28-year-old Kari Williams plead guilty to six charges each. They are both scheduled for sentencing on Thursday, February 8th.