Third Street Roundabout Closure Monday, August 17th

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The entire roundabout at Main and S. Third Street in downtown Brighton will be closed for a few hours today.



The roundabout will be closed to thru-traffic from 9:30am to 2pm so the City’s contractor can perform road maintenance.



Residents who live within the closure area will have access to and from their homes.



Drivers in the area should follow the posted detour. Eastbound Main traffic will detour down S. Fourth

to Washington to S. Second, to eastbound Main Street. Westbound Main traffic will detour down S.

Second to Washington to N. Fourth to westbound Main Street.



The work is weather dependent. If not completed on Monday, the City advises it will be done on Tuesday, August 18th.



Contact dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001 with any questions or concerns.