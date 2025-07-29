Third Person Charged in Unarmed Robbery Outside Marshall's in White Lake

July 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Waterford Township Police report a third person is now charged in a string of unarmed robberies involving a brother-and-sister duo.



According to a release, 21-year-old Snyomee Stanley of Taylor, is charged for her involvement in a July 9 unarmed robbery near the Marshall's store on Town Center Boulevard in White Lake.



Stanley faces a total of three felonies and one misdemeanor -- including robbery and retail fraud. Bond was set at $10,000, and she must wear a GPS tether as a condition of release.



Stanley is charged along with 20-year-old Cartier Rufus and 21-year-old Phylasia Rufus, both of Pontiac. They also are suspected in retail parking lot robberies in Commerce Township and Auburn HIlls, along with the July 9 incident in White Lake.



Force was used to steal purses from female victims in at least two of the crimes, police said, causing minor injuries.