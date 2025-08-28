Third Grade Reading Scores: How Did Livingston Co. Districts Do?

August 28, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Third grade reading levels have dropped again, according to data from the Michigan Department of Education.



38.9% of tested students scored proficient or advanced on the tests that were taken in the spring, while 39.6% were proficient or advanced in 2024.



Scores for districts in the WHMI listening area are below:



- Brighton: 53.1% Prior, 51.8% Current



- Fenton: 53.8% Prior, 58.8% Current



- Fowlerville: 38.3% Prior, 42.7% Current



- Hartland: 66.1% Prior, 63.5% Current



- Howell: 44.2% Prior, 42.3% Current



- Huron Valley: 46.9% Prior, 45.9% Current



- Pinckney: 47.7% Prior, 49.7% Current



- South Lyon: 51.6% Prior, 50.5% Current



- Stockbridge: 35.2% Prior, 47.3% Current



- Webberville: 16% Prior, 22.2% Current



- Whitmore Lake: 32.2% Prior, 30% Current



The state’s 3rd grade reading law, enacted in 2016, has faced a lot of controversy. Proponents say it’s a way to encourage early intervention for students who may fall behind in reading, but those who oppose the law said the focus becomes the test instead of reading comprehension. The law previously required students to be held back if they tested at least one grade level below the standard, but that portion was repealed.



A number of factors for falling reading levels have been blamed, from schools switching to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, to increased usage of technology, such as tablets and computers, for younger children and teacher shortages.



All districts will adopt the Science of Reading curriculum to comply with the new dyslexia law. The law, which takes effect for this school year, requires testing of all kindergarten through 3rd grade students for dyslexia, as well as dyslexia identification and intervention training for teachers.



People can pull up all the stats through the link below, which was used to compile the list of scores.