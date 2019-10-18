Thieves Cart Off 7,000 Pounds Of Apples From Local Orchard

A local orchard says thieves made off with more than just a few bushels of apples.



About 7,000 pounds of apples were stolen right off the trees recently at an apple farm owned by Spicer Orchards Farm Market. The market is located off of Clyde Road in Hartland Township, while orchard in question was in the Linden area. The orchard’s owners say approximately 20 acres of their farm was affected and estimate several trucks had to be used to cart off all of the apples, which they believe happened between Oct. 6 and 10th.



WDIV reports that the owners are positive that was the time frame because they check their crops every four days. The apples have an estimated value of $14,400. Trail cameras that are located in the orchard were pointed away from the crops as it is currently hunting season. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft.