TheRide Receives $25 Million Federal Grant to Reduce Carbon Emissions

July 10, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide) announces they have been awarded a $25 million grant to support the introduction of zero emission hydrogen buses into its fleet, as well as hydrogen fueling and low emission diesel electric hybrid buses.



The grant is part of the Federal Transit Administration’s Low / No Emission Bus Grant program, under President Biden’s Investing in America program.



“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are creating new opportunities to improve the lives of millions of Americans who rely daily on buses,” said FTA Acting Administrator Veronica Vanterpool.



“These grants will help deliver cleaner and greener transportation, designed to reach everyone, and to work for everyone, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”



TheRide will use the awarded grant funds to fund a hydrogen fueling station, two hydrogen buses and over a dozen hybrid buses as replacements for existing diesel buses.



In January, after extensive public and stakeholder engagement, TheRide Board approved a plan to introduce hydrogen bus technology into its fleet, highlighting a long-term dedication to environmental sustainability and clean energy infrastructure.



“On behalf of TheRide’s Board of Directors, we thank TheRide’s staff for their hard work and dedication towards environmental sustainability,” Kathleen Mozak, TheRide’s Board of Directors Chair said.



“The Board thanks the FTA for this grant and we’re looking forward to continuing to guide TheRide into the future of sustainability.”



“We are incredibly grateful to have been awarded this grant, enabling us to introduce hydrogen buses and cutting-edge technology to our community,” Matthew Carpenter, CEO of TheRide said.



“The grant not only advances our climate action efforts, but also highlights our commitment to workforce development through the training and retention of our operators and mechanics. We thank the FTA for the grant to assist with this important initiative.”