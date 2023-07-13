Missing Woman Found In Green Oak Township

July 13, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman who went missing has been found safe and was transported to a local hospital.



57-year-old Theresa Lynne Slavik was found at the Green Oak Village Place Mall in Green Oak Township Wednesday. She had last been seen in a black 2013 Mercedes SUV at Mimi’s Diner in Hamburg Township on Monday afternoon.



Michigan State Police and Hamburg Township Police thanked everyone who took time to assist in locating the missing person.



No other information was released.