Theis Calls Whitmer Veto Of Reading Program "Terribly Sad"

July 15, 2021

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





The governor’s veto of a multi-million dollar reading scholarship program has a local legislator disappointing, claiming it will hurt students.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently line-item vetoed a $155-million reading scholarship program that was included in the fiscal year 2022 School Aid budget. State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township criticized the move, saying the program would have provided up to $1,000 for students for reading materials, literacy programs and tutoring services. To be eligible, schoolchildren would need to be enrolled between kindergarten and fifth grade and be considered less-than-proficient in reading.



Whitmer gave no reason for slashing the funding and her office did not return a request for comment. However, opponents of the program, including Bob McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance of Michigan which represents school administrators in many populous counties, told The Bridge that it was a large pot of money that “smelled a bit of vouchers.” McCann said they feel the money would be better spent being invested directly into classrooms to support reading programs, rather than creating a system that only allows some kids access.



Theis, who chairs the Senate Education and Career Readiness Committee, said that not being able to read at grade level negatively affects all other aspects of a student’s schooling, with potentially lifelong consequences. Theis called it “terribly sad” that Whitmer is letting “petty politics keep kids from accessing scholarships to help them achieve one of the most important milestones in their lives.”