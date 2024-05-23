Theis Welcomes Vietnam Vet to Capitol for Senate Ceremony

May 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, welcomed Livingston County resident and Vietnam veteran Bruce Hundley to the state Capitol as her guest for the Michigan Senate’s 29th Annual Memorial Day Service on Thursday.



Hundley served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a scout dog handler with the 63rd Infantry Platoon Combat Trackers. He is currently a member of the Livingston County Veterans Services Board and an active member of the American Devereaux Legion Post 141 in Howell.