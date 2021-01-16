Theis Scores Perfect 2020 Attendance & Voting Record

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is touting her perfect attendance and voting records for 2020.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township announced via press release that she did not miss one day of work nor a single vote last year. Theis said there is nothing she takes more seriously than serving the people of Livingston and Washtenaw Counties. She added residents of the district work hard and many of them don’t have the luxury of taking time off – especially those working on the front lines during these challenging times – and they expect the same from their lawmakers. Theis said she has never missed a day of work since joining the Legislature in 2015 and has no plans of slowing down. The release noted that Theis did not miss any of the 632 record roll call votes in 2020.



For a full list of legislative votes, visit www.Michiganvotes/org. That link is provided.