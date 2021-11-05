Theis To Host Veterans Appreciation Thanksgiving Dinner

November 5, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County veterans are being invited to a free Thanksgiving appreciation dinner hosted by a local lawmaker.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis announced that she’s hosting a Veterans Appreciation Thanksgiving dinner at 5pm on Tuesday, November 23rd at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Livingston County veterans will receive a free meal in appreciation for their service. Veterans may bring one guest and must RSVP online by 5pm November 19th. That link is provided. Space is said to be limited and seats will be reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.



Theis commented that Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and friends in and nobody is more deserving of thanks and appreciation than military veterans. She invited all veterans residing in Livingston County to bring a guest and join them for a free Thanksgiving meal.



Veterans with questions about the event should call Theresa Grace, Theis’ director of constituent services, at 517-373-5111 or email TGrace@senate.michigan.gov.