Theis Presents Special Tribute To Fowlerville Senior Center

March 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fowlerville Senior Center received a special tribute this week.



On Monday, local State Senator Lana Theis visited the Fowlerville Senior Center and presented members with a State of Michigan Special Tribute.



It was presented in recognition of the Center’s “outstanding Contributions to the senior community and the broader Fowlerville area.”



The non-profit Fowlerville Senior Center provides vital support and engagement resources for seniors in the Fowlerville and nearby areas. Its mission is to enhance the quality of life for older adults by offering comprehensive programs, services and opportunities for social interaction.



The Center serves both senior citizens and the wider community - maintaining a strong commitment to inclusivity, accessibility, and the overall well-being of all residents.



The Tribute states:



“The Fowlerville Senior Center serves the community by offering a range of social, nutritional, educational, and recreational programs tailored to seniors. It fosters inclusion, lifelong learning, and health through diverse activities and open events for all residents…”



Theis said in acknowledgement of their outstanding service, leadership and dedicated commitment to seniors with the community, she formally expressed her sincere appreciation for the Center’s sustained contributions – “which consistently enrich lives and foster greater community engagement.”



At the end of the presentation, Theis concluded “We just want to say thank you.”



Pictured: Theis w/ members and Vice President Kathy Eason.