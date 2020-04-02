Senator Theis To Host COVID-19 Tele-Town Hall Friday

April 2, 2020

An update on public policy, executive orders, and public health related to COVID-19 will be offered during a tele-town hall event Friday evening.



Republican Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township will host the tele-town hall at 5pm to answer questions from constituents on Governor Whitmer’s executive orders and the COVID-19 virus. The event will feature the new medical director for Livingston and Washtenaw Counties, Dr. Juan Marquez. Other lawmakers participating include local Republican State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Ann Bollin and Democratic State Representative Donna Lasinski. Lawmakers will field questions relayed to public policy while Dr. Marquez will take questions related to COVID-19.



The call-in number is 855-756-7520, Extension 58581.