Theis Holding Summer Reading Contest

July 4, 2019

State Senator Lana Theis announced on Tuesday a new “Be a Senator for a Day” summer reading contest in coordination with local libraries.



The contest is open to all students residing in the 22nd Senate District and ends on September 1st. Students may participate by obtaining a special bookmark from any of the community libraries located in the district, or from Theis’ office. Students’ completed bookmarks should be mailed to Theis’ office, and one winner will be selected and will be invited to spend a day at the Capitol with Theis.



The Brighton Township Republican says the summer reading contest “is a great way to help keep students engaged in learning during summer break”, adding that she is looking forward to all of the submissions and to hosting the lucky winner at the Capitol.



Those interested can contact Theis’ office at 517-373-2420 or email SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov with questions or to request a bookmark.