Theis To Read To Children At Two Area Libraries

August 10, 2019

State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township will be reading to children in a pair of area-libraries next week.



Theis will be out on the road engaging with kids and promoting her “Be a Senator for a Day” summer reading contest, this Tuesday. The contest is open to all students in the 22nd district. Those wishing to participate should pick up a special bookmark from any library or her office, read 5 books, record them, and mail the bookmark back to her office by September 1st. One winner will be selected and the chosen student will get to shadow Senator Theis for a day at the Capitol in Lansing.



In support of this contest and to help encourage young people to read in general, she will be at the Chelsea District Library, located at 221 S. Main Street, on Tuesday from 2 to 3pm. From there, she will book it to the Manchester District Library, at 912 City Road, in the Village of Manchester, from 4 to 5pm.



Any questions or direct requests for a competition bookmark can be made by calling her office at 517-373-2420, or by emailing her at SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov. (MK)