Theis Bills Aim To Block Student Mask, Vaccine Requirements

October 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews & Jon King / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Senate approved legislation Tuesday that aims to block requirements for children to wear face masks at school or receive a COVID-19 vaccine.



The four-bill package passed on a party-line vote of 19-15.



Senate Bill 600, sponsored by Brighton Township Republican Lana Theis, would prevent Michigan school districts from requiring vaccines that have been authorized under emergency use or an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend school or members of the public to attend school board meetings.



In response, Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel of East Lansing said the bill was creating doubt about basic medical recommendations that will stem the pandemic. “This body is actually putting Michigan citizens in danger. I’ve now watched week after week as the health policy committee, the education committee turn into a place where conspiracy theories, lies and nonsense reign.”



