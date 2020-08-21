Theis Plans Series of Constituent Meet & Greets

August 21, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local lawmaker will be holding a series of meet-and-greet events for constituents over the next week.



Republican State Senator Lana Theis will be hosting a virtual coffee hour on Monday, Aug. 24th, followed by several in-person opportunities next Friday, Aug. 28th. The events are open to district residents to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.



Anyone planning on attending must wear a face mask or covering and is asked to respect physical distancing guidelines.



Theis will meet with constituents at the following times and locations:



Monday, Aug. 24



Theis will host a virtual coffee hour from 6 – 7 p.m.



Visit SenatorLanaTheis.com/rsvp/ to register. Please RSVP by 2 p.m.



Friday, Aug. 28



11 a.m. – noon



Two Brothers Coffee Brew & Eatery



423 W. Main St.



Brighton



12:30 – 1:30 p.m.



Red Olive Restaurant



10594 Highland Road



Hartland



2 – 3 p.m.



Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant



941 S. Grand Ave.



Fowlerville



3:30 – 4:30 p.m.



All-Star Coney Island



934 S. Michigan Ave.



Howell



Residents with questions may contact Theis’ office at 517-373-2420 or by email at SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov.