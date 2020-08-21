By Jon King / jking@whmi.com


A local lawmaker will be holding a series of meet-and-greet events for constituents over the next week.

Republican State Senator Lana Theis will be hosting a virtual coffee hour on Monday, Aug. 24th, followed by several in-person opportunities next Friday, Aug. 28th. The events are open to district residents to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.

Anyone planning on attending must wear a face mask or covering and is asked to respect physical distancing guidelines.

Theis will meet with constituents at the following times and locations:

Monday, Aug. 24

Theis will host a virtual coffee hour from 6 – 7 p.m.

Visit SenatorLanaTheis.com/rsvp/ to register. Please RSVP by 2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28

11 a.m. – noon

Two Brothers Coffee Brew & Eatery

423 W. Main St.

Brighton

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Red Olive Restaurant

10594 Highland Road

Hartland

2 – 3 p.m.

Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant

941 S. Grand Ave.

Fowlerville

3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

All-Star Coney Island

934 S. Michigan Ave.

Howell

Residents with questions may contact Theis’ office at 517-373-2420 or by email at SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov.