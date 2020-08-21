Theis Plans Series of Constituent Meet & Greets
August 21, 2020
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
A local lawmaker will be holding a series of meet-and-greet events for constituents over the next week.
Republican State Senator Lana Theis will be hosting a virtual coffee hour on Monday, Aug. 24th, followed by several in-person opportunities next Friday, Aug. 28th. The events are open to district residents to express their opinions or concerns about state government or to request assistance with a state issue.
Anyone planning on attending must wear a face mask or covering and is asked to respect physical distancing guidelines.
Theis will meet with constituents at the following times and locations:
Monday, Aug. 24
Theis will host a virtual coffee hour from 6 – 7 p.m.
Visit SenatorLanaTheis.com/rsvp/ to register. Please RSVP by 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
11 a.m. – noon
Two Brothers Coffee Brew & Eatery
423 W. Main St.
Brighton
12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
Red Olive Restaurant
10594 Highland Road
Hartland
2 – 3 p.m.
Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant
941 S. Grand Ave.
Fowlerville
3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
All-Star Coney Island
934 S. Michigan Ave.
Howell
Residents with questions may contact Theis’ office at 517-373-2420 or by email at SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov.