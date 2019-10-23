Theis Plan To Better Protect Assault Victims

October 23, 2019

Victims of domestic and sexual assault will be better protected from their attackers under a new plan sponsored by a local legislator.



State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township sponsored the legislation that would allow for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking to obtain a confidential address for official documents and mail correspondences to protect them from their offenders.



If signed into law, it would require that the Secretary of State reissue the victim’s state identification card with a new “designated address.” Other bills in the plan would protect the participants real address from Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, all them to claim an exemption from jury duty, and let them use their program ID in the state’s Qualified Voter File. Children of participants in the program would also be extended the same address confidentiality.



Theis said that “while no law can undo a crime or take away someone’s pain” she is “hopeful that the program can help restore peace of mind for assault survivors so they can hopefully live a more normal life.” Michigan would become the 38th state to enact such laws.



Senate Bills 70-76 will now advance to the House of Representatives for consideration. (MK)