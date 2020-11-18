Theis Online Office Hour Event Set For Monday

November 18, 2020

By Mike Kruzman & Jon King / news@whmi.com





State Senator Lana Theis is holding a virtual office hours event next week.



The Brighton Township Republican’s next “virtual coffee hours” event will take place this Monday, November 23rd. It will be held over Zoom from 4 to 5:30pm.



Theis’ special guests with State Senator Ed McBroom, who chairs the GOP-controlled Senate Oversight Committee, which issued a subpoena on November 7th to the Michigan Department of State for records related to the November 3rd election. Also taking part is Michigan Senate President Pro Tempore Aric Nesbitt, who on Monday called for a complete audit of the state's election due to allegations surrounding the absentee ballot counting process.



Although there have been several examples of small-scale human error, there has been no evidence of widespread voting fraud in Michigan, or in any other state. Despite that, Republican legislative leaders continue to question the results of the election.



Those wishing to participate in Theis' Coffee Hour are asked to register in advance at www.SenatorLanaTheis.com/RSVP before 2pm on Monday. Instructions for participating will be sent upon registering.



Those unable to participate but who may still want to ask a question or leave a comment may do so by emailing SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov, or calling Theis’ office at 517-373-2420.