Theis Offering Internship Opportunities To Interested Students

March 21, 2019

Area students interested in state government can take advantage of an internship opportunity.



State Senator Lana Theis is encouraging students enrolled in undergraduate or graduate-level academic programs with an interest in the Legislature to apply for an internship through her office. The Brighton Township Republican said it is a “great opportunity to gain valuable experience working in a legislative office” that would encompass everything from, “researching and tracking legislation to constituent affairs and communications.”



Theis says her interns are an integral part of the team they rely on to help serve residents in the 22nd Senate District. The internships are unpaid but that school credit is available while hours are negotiable.



Interested applicants should submit a resume and cover letter to:



Senator Lana Theis

P.O. Box 30036

Lansing, MI 48909

SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov



Those with questions about the position should contact Theis’ office via the above email address or by phone at 517-373-2420.



The Michigan Senate considers applicants for all positions without regard to race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, age, height, weight, disability, marital status or any other legally protected status.



Persons with a qualified disability may request reasonable accommodation to participate in the application, testing and/or interview process by contacting the Senate ADA Coordinator at 517-373-1675. (JK)