Theis Holds Law Enforcement Roundtable

October 2, 2019

A local lawmaker recently met with law enforcement officials to discuss issues and challenges facing the profession.



State Senator Lana Theis of the 22nd Senate District held the roundtable discussion Monday at Cleary University and met with several law enforcement officials from Livingston County.



Those that participated in the discussion are Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler, City of Chelsea Police Chief Ed Toth, Green Oak Township Police Chief Jason Pless, Hamburg Township Police Chief Richard Duffany, Howell Police Chief George Basar, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, Northfield Township Police Lieutenant Martin Smith, and Michigan State Police Brighton Post Commander Lieutenant Joel Allen.



Theis notes she deeply appreciates the participation of the eight departments at the roundtable and the service of law enforcement officials who she says, “dedicate their lives to ensure the safety of the approximately 300,000 residents living in Livingston and Washtenaw counties.”