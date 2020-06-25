Theis Holding In-Person And Online Coffee Hours

June 25, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is holding a mix of in-person and online office hours, Friday.



Constituents in the state’s 22nd Senate District will have three opportunities to connect with Senator Lana Theis on Friday. The Brighton Township Republican is offering these “coffee hours” to meet with residents and hear their opinions or concerns about state government, or to request assistance with a state issue.



Theis will be at Two Brothers Coffee on W. Main Street in Brighton from 12:30pm to 1:30pm.



From 2pm until 3pm she will hold a Virtual Zoom Videoconference. To participate, residents are being asked to pre-register at www.SenatorLanaTheis.com/rsvp by noon, Friday.



Then from 4 to 5pm, the Senator will be at Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant on Grand Street in Fowlerville.



Theis is requesting that anyone who is planning on attending the in-person hours follow social distancing guidelines and wears a mask.



Residents unable to attend, but that still wish to get in contact to her, can call her office at (517)373-2420, or send an email to SenLTheis@Senate.Michigan.gov