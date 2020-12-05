Theis Bill To Ensure Concealed Pistol Licenses Get Issued

December 5, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local legislator says her bill would help preserve Second Amendment rights through the pandemic and beyond.



Earlier this week, the Michigan Senate Regulatory Reform Committee approved a bill sponsored by State Senator Lana Theis that ensures county clerks issue and renew concealed pistol licenses regardless of any government shutdown. Senate Bill 1219 exempts county clerks from shutdown orders for this purpose. The clerk’s office and law enforcement would also be required to provide fingerprinting services necessary for obtaining a new license.



Theis, a Republican from Brighton Township, said in a release, “Unfortunately and infuriatingly, county clerks across the state have infringed on law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights during the pandemic by refusing or delaying issuing or renewing concealed pistol licenses.”



The bill also enables county clerks and the Michigan State Police to provide personal identification numbers to concealed pistol license holders so that they may renew their licenses online during any declared emergency.



Theis says that “State law is clear: County clerks shall issue concealed pistol licenses to those who are qualified and my bill will ensure that this essential service continues regardless of any declared state of emergency or executive order.” She added that “the right of the people to exercise their constitutional freedoms to defend their life and property doesn’t stop during an emergency- in fact it may be even more necessary.”



The bill is now in the full Senate for consideration.