Local Lawmakers Welcome Guests During 9-11 Ceremonies

September 11, 2019

Local lawmakers and guests attended ceremonies in Lansing this morning to remember the events of 9-11 and lives lost while honoring first responders and military from across the state and nation.



The terrorist attacks happened 18 years ago today in New York, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania and ceremonies are held around the nation to remember the sacrifices made. Locally, Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian joined State Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township and delivered today's invocation before the Senate session. He asked for continued guidance for elected leaders, firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, dispatchers and the military as they continue to protect the country and state while also providing wisdom to ensure such events don’t happen again and they never forget.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority will host its annual 9-11 ceremony this evening, which is open to the public and starts at 6:30 pm at the main station located at 615 W. Grand River.



Meanwhile, the House of Representatives also held its annual 9-11 ceremony honoring first responders and military for their service. Green Oak Township Police Chief Jason Pless was the guest of Republican Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, while Livingston County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Sanborn and Deputy Christine Hur joined Republican State Representative Hank Vaupel of Fowlerville. (JM)